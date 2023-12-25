On Saturday, Frosinone hosted Juventus at the Stadio Benito Stripe, in what was a special occasion for Federico Gatti.

The defender made a name for himself while playing for the Canarini, winning the Serie B Player of the Season award in 2021/22.

The 25-year-old joined the Bianconeri afterwards but certainly left his old club on good terms based on the warm reception he received from the Frosinone Curva supporters during the pre-match warmups.

Gatti headed toward the Curva to greet his old supporters under a shower of applause and chants.