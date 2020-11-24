uzuni
Video – Ferencvaros take a shock lead against the run of play

November 24, 2020 - 8:31 pm

Well, that was not in the script, was it?

Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros have taken a surprising 1-0 lead against the run of play thanks to a Myrto Uzuni goal in this evenings Champions League clash in Turin.

It is fair to say it was not good defending by Juve and a real sense of complacency is written all over that goal.

Hopefully, this goal will be a wake-up call and the lads will get their act together and get back into the game as soon as possible. A loss is unthinkable.

