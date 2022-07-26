Video – FIFA 23 announces the return of Juventus; featuring Marchisio

After being awkwardly labelled as “Piemonte Calcio” in the past few years, Juventus will officially return to FIFA video games starting the next edition, FIFA 23.

The EA Sports FIFA Twitter account confirmed the Bianconeri’s return in a fabulous video that showcases the club’s rich history and is narrated by the legendary Claudio Marchisio.

The Italian giants had signed an exclusive deal with Konami (the producers of Pro Evolution Soccer) which prevented the club from explicitly appearing in FIFA games.