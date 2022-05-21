Fiorentina team
Video: Fiorentina claim first blood against Juve just before the break

May 21, 2022 - 9:04 pm

Fiorentina have struck before the half-time whistle to leave Juventus 1-0 down going into the break.

It was an even half all-things considered, in what has turned into quite a physical battle with both sides wanting to secure one last win this season.

It is the home side who managed to finally break the deadlock however with a neat strike by Duncan, meaning that we will now have to chase the game in the coming 45 minutes.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Could Dybala get his farewell goal?

