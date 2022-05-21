Video: Fiorentina claim first blood against Juve just before the break

Fiorentina have struck before the half-time whistle to leave Juventus 1-0 down going into the break.
It was an even half all-things considered, in what has turned into quite a physical battle with both sides wanting to secure one last win this season.
It is the home side who managed to finally break the deadlock however with a neat strike by Duncan, meaning that we will now have to chase the game in the coming 45 minutes.
Pictures courtesy of BeinSports
Could Dybala get his farewell goal?
Patrick
No Comments