Video: Fiorentina take extremely early lead over Juventus

December 22, 2020 - 7:58 pm

Juventus have taken an early hit as Fiorentina move 1-0 up inside the opening minutes.

There will be plenty of time for the Old Lady to turn this around, but they will need to be extra weary in defence in fear of conceding again.

It was a fine ball to put through La Viola striker Vlahović on goal, and you can’t fault him for his fine finish either.

Can Juventus get over the early shock to turn this result around?

