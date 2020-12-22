Video: Fiorentina take extremely early lead over Juventus

Juventus have taken an early hit as Fiorentina move 1-0 up inside the opening minutes.

There will be plenty of time for the Old Lady to turn this around, but they will need to be extra weary in defence in fear of conceding again.

It was a fine ball to put through La Viola striker Vlahović on goal, and you can’t fault him for his fine finish either.

Goal! ⚽ Het is al heel vroeg raak bij Juventus – Fiorentina, en het is niet de Oude Dame die de ban breekt. Dusan Vlahovic zorgt voor de 0-1… 🟣#ZiggoSport #SerieA #JUVFIO pic.twitter.com/fm5xLwfu6a — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) December 22, 2020

Can Juventus get over the early shock to turn this result around?

Patrick