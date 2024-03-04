Juventus Women suffered a 0-1 defeat against Fiorentina Women in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Both sides had their chances throughout the match, but it was the Tuscans who scored the solitary goal of the encounter in the 65th minute. The Bianconere failed to properly clear the ball, allowing Michela Cantena to smash it home from close range.

The title holders now risk getting eliminated from the competition, but they will have the chance to turn the tie in their favor when they host their Tuscan rivals in Turin for the second leg this Saturday.