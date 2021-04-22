Club News

Video – Five great saves for the Azzurri, including Juventus icons

April 22, 2021 - 9:00 pm

The Italian national team’s official Twitter account dropped a video that includes five incredible saves each belonging to one of the best Azurri goalkeepers in the last 50 years.

The list includes current internationals Gianluigi Donnaruma and Salvatore Sirugu, as well as two Juventus icons in Gianluigi Buffon and Dino Zoff. The last name on the list is Inter great Walter Zenga.

The Tweet asks which save is your favorite, and personally, Buffon’s miraculous effort against Paraguay in 1998 would be my choice.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bentancur

Juventus midfielder wanted at Atletico Madrid – Paratici sets his asking price

April 22, 2021

Opinion: Three lessons we learned from Juve’s midweek win over Parma

April 22, 2021

Ronaldo flops but three Juventus players receive high ratings against Parma

April 22, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.