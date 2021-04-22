Video – Five great saves for the Azzurri, including Juventus icons

The Italian national team’s official Twitter account dropped a video that includes five incredible saves each belonging to one of the best Azurri goalkeepers in the last 50 years.

The list includes current internationals Gianluigi Donnaruma and Salvatore Sirugu, as well as two Juventus icons in Gianluigi Buffon and Dino Zoff. The last name on the list is Inter great Walter Zenga.

The Tweet asks which save is your favorite, and personally, Buffon’s miraculous effort against Paraguay in 1998 would be my choice.