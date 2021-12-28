Video – Five Juventus stars compete in feinte challenge

In an advertisement powered by Jeep, five Juventus stars battled it out in a Feinte challenge.

The five players had to throw car keys from to one another, but the contestant who flinches or fails to catch them would be eliminated.

Club captain Giorgio Chiellini easily knocked out Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot, but at the end of the day, he was brought down by a formidable opponent; The mighty Paulo Dybala.

The argentine managed to catch keys before eliminating the defender who couldn’t prevent his hand from reacting to the striker’s faint moves.