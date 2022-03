As we all know, Jeep is one Juve’s main sponsors, which is why the Bianconeri’s stars repeatedly take part in the brand’s commercials.

This time, five Juventus players took part in a challenge to see who can hold the napkin for as long as possible towards the Jeep while using his breath.

Amongst the five participants, Moise Kean scored the worst result (3.2 seconds), while Paulo Dybala sealed the win with 4.8 seconds, with Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Chiesa completing the podium.