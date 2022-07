While the team is on tour in the United States, the Juventus squad took the opportunity to revive an old ritual, making the new players introduce themselves with initiation songs, whether they like it or not.

Paul Pogba apparently sang in French, while Angel Di Maria went for the 2017 mega hit, Despacito.

Fellow newcomers Gleison Bremer, Nicolò Revella and Federico Gatti also took part in the ritual, much to the delight of the rest of their teammates.