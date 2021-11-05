mckennie
Video: Five nominees for October Goal of the Month for Juventus

November 5, 2021 - 8:44 am

October certainly wasn’t Juventus’s finest month as far as the football was concerned, but we still scored some delightful goals.

We started the month in winning ways, but dropped off in the final three fixtures as we drew with Inter Milan before succumbing to successive losses to both Sassuolo and Hellas Verona.

Three senior goals have been nominated for the award, as well as one from the Ladies and Youth sides both from their European exploits which you can see below.

My personal favourites are Manuel Locatelli‘s neatly taken effort and youngster Mulazzi’s UEFA Youth League strike against Zenit, but which are your favourites?

Patrick

