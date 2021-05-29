Video – Five of Ronaldo’s best goals at Juventus

Whilst his future remains unclear, Cristiano Ronaldo has already delivered more than 100 goals for Juventus since his arrival in 2018.

ESPN’s official Twitter account dropped a video containing some of his best goals scored whilst playing for the Old Lady.

The montage includes his spectacular long-range winner against Empoli in first season, as well as a rare freekick scored in the Derby against Torino, and a brilliant run and strike against Genoa.

The list also contained two stunning towering headers, including the iconic goal against Sampdoria, which is perhaps the Portuguese’s most famous in black and white.