Video – Five questions for Bonucci after completing 100 caps for Italy

March 27, 2021 - 9:30 pm

Last Thursday, Italy hosted Northern Ireland in the first round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Azzurri won the match in a 2-0 result thanks to goals from Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile.

Nonetheless, this fixture marked Leonardo Bonucci’s 100th cap for Gli Azzurri.

The national team’s official Twitter account posted an interview with the man of the hour, where he was asked five questions regarding his most important moments in international football.

The Juventus defender revealed that his best moment for Italy was the spot kick that he scored against Germany.

