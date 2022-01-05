Club News

Video – Flashback to Bonucci’s volley and Higuain’s winner against Napoli

January 5, 2022 - 6:00 pm

Ahead of the big clash against Napoli on Thursday, the official Juventus Twitter account is recalling some of our fondest memories against the southerners in the last few years.

In October 2016, Leonardo Bonucci stunned Pepe Reina with a smashing volley to give the Bianconeri the lead.

José Callejon equalized for the visitors, but the final word had to be written by Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine drilled home the winner with a first-time shot to seal the win against his former employers.

