Video – Flashback to Cancelo’s late heroics in tough Juventus win over Lazio

On Saturday, Juventus will resume their Serie A campaign with a tough away trip the capital where they’ll be welcomed by Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio.

So we take you back in time to the 2018/19 season, when the two sides met on a rainy night at the Olimpico Stadium.

The hosts dominated the encounter and took the lead through an own goal from Emre Can.

Nevertheless, Joao Cancelo led a late comeback, pouncing on the rebound to score the equalizer before earning a spot kick that was converted by Cristiano Ronaldo.