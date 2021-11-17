Club News

Video – Flashback to Cancelo’s late heroics in tough Juventus win over Lazio

November 17, 2021 - 11:45 pm

On Saturday, Juventus will resume their Serie A campaign with a tough away trip the capital where they’ll be welcomed by Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio.

So we take you back in time to the 2018/19 season, when the two sides met on a rainy night at the Olimpico Stadium.

The hosts dominated the encounter and took the lead through an own goal from Emre Can.

Nevertheless, Joao Cancelo led a late comeback, pouncing on the rebound to score the equalizer before earning a spot kick that was converted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

