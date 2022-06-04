Club News

Video – Flashback to Carlos Tevez wonder-goal against Parma

June 5, 2022 - 12:00 am

Following a long and illustrious career between Europe and South America, Carlos Tevez has announcement his official retirement from the sport. Therefore, this sounds like a perfect excuse to enjoy one of the best goals in the club’s history.

The Argentine played for Juventus between 2013 and 2015, and on the 9th of November 2014, he stunned the crowds at the Allianz Stadium by scoring one for the ages.

El Apache fabulously dribbled past a host of Parma defenders before drilling the shot home.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Fagioli

Monza hoping to add young Juventus midfielder to their ranks

June 4, 2022
Zaniolo

Juventus and Milan to duel for young Italian star

June 4, 2022
Lenglet

Conte to compete with Juventus in the race for Barcelona wantaway

June 4, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.