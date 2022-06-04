Video – Flashback to Carlos Tevez wonder-goal against Parma

Following a long and illustrious career between Europe and South America, Carlos Tevez has announcement his official retirement from the sport. Therefore, this sounds like a perfect excuse to enjoy one of the best goals in the club’s history.

The Argentine played for Juventus between 2013 and 2015, and on the 9th of November 2014, he stunned the crowds at the Allianz Stadium by scoring one for the ages.

El Apache fabulously dribbled past a host of Parma defenders before drilling the shot home.