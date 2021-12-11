Video – Flashback to Daniel Fonseca’s stunner against Venezia

On Saturday, Juventus will take on the newly-promoted Venezia away from home, as they attempt to secure their third Serie A win on the trot.

The Venice-based club hasn’t featured in the top tier for more than twenty years, so the Bianconeri’s official Twitter account took us all the way back to the 1998/99 season.

The home side had taken the lead through Pedone at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, but Daniel Fonseca salvaged a point for the Old Lady with stunning strike from the edge of the box.