Video – Flashback to Del Piero’s spectacular hattrick 13 years ago

April 20, 2021 - 10:00 pm

Whilst Juventus were unable to score a single goal against Atalanta last Sunday, Alessandro Del Piero scored a hattrick in Bergamo on this day in 2008.

The Juventus icon warmed up with an assist for Nicola Legrottaglie’s opener, before taking charge of the goals himself.

David Trezeguet expertly headed the ball towards the Italian who latched on it with a close-range volley to mark his side’s second goal.

The 2006 World Cup winner was again put through on goal thanks to Cristiano Zanetti’s sublime through ball, and made no mistake when facing the Orobici goalkeeper.

Finally, Alex got his hattrick when Trezeguet once again assisted him with a header, and the Italian stroke a brilliant half-volley with a venom, leaving no chance to the hapless goalkeeper.

