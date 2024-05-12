Ahead of this evening’s clash against Salernitana, the official Juventus X account looked back on the club’s victory over the Granata in March 2022.

Juan Cuadrado’s work on the right flank eventually culminated with a clever strike from Paulo Dybala, with Dusan Vlahovic providing the assist.

The Serbian then scored the second goal himself with a towering header, getting on the end of a sublime cross from Mattia De Sciglio.

The Juventus faithful will be hoping for a similar outcome today, thus booking the club’s spot in the Champions League next season.