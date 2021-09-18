Video – Flashback to Dybala’s winner against Milan

This Sunday, Juventus will host Milan at the Allianz Stadium in will be the latest chapter in a thrilling Calcio saga.

Back in 2015/16, the Bianconeri tried hard to find the breakthrough against Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men, but 16-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Paulo Pogba and company on several occasions.

But in the middle of the second half, Alex Sandro’s chip found Paulo Dybala inside the box. The Argentine brought it down with his chest, and unleashed a brilliant shot that left the teenage goalkeeper with no chance, as the Old Lady earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory.