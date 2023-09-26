As Juventus prepare to host Lecce on Tuesday night, the club’s official Twitter account brought back a Zlatan Ibrahimovic masterclass from the vault.
The Swedish legend, who was still a young striker at the time, took center stage, scoring a fabulous hattrick in a 5-2 win against the Southerners at the Stadio Delle Alpi.
A young Mirko Vucinic opened the scoring for Lecce while Stephen Appiah equalized for the Bianconeri. Pavel Nedved was also on target with a long-range effort.
A 5⃣-⭐️ #JuveLecce performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/KXWbdLLqXL
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) September 25, 2023
