As Juventus prepare to host Lecce on Tuesday night, the club’s official Twitter account brought back a Zlatan Ibrahimovic masterclass from the vault.

The Swedish legend, who was still a young striker at the time, took center stage, scoring a fabulous hattrick in a 5-2 win against the Southerners at the Stadio Delle Alpi.

A young Mirko Vucinic opened the scoring for Lecce while Stephen Appiah equalized for the Bianconeri. Pavel Nedved was also on target with a long-range effort.