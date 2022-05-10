Club News

Video – Flashback to Juve’s 10th Coppa Italia triumph

May 10, 2022 - 3:30 pm

This Wednesday, Juventus will take on Inter in the final of the Coppa Italia. For this occasion, the club’s official Twitter account recalled the Bianconeri’s 10th triumph in the tournament which came at Lazio’s expense in 2015.

The capital side took an early lead on their home turf, but Giorgio Chiellini rapidly equalized with a surprisingly acrobatic effort.

After extra time, it was Alessandro Matri who found the winner for the Old Lady, ending a drought that lasted for 20 years.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Report: Atletico Madrid striker to offer his services for Juventus

May 10, 2022
Di Maria

Juventus target says he wants to play another season in Europe

May 10, 2022
Raspadori

Sassuolo director casts doubt over Raspadori’s transfer to Juventus

May 10, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.