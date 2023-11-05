Ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Artemio Franchi, the official Juventus YouTube channel recalled the club’s astonishing 5-0 win over Fiorentina in 2012.

The Bianconeri breezed past their Tuscan rivals on their way towards clinching their first Scudetto title in the post-Calciopoli era. Mirko Vucinic broke the deadlock and Arturo Vidal made it 2-0 before halftime.

In the second period, Claudio Marchisio, Andrea Pirlo and Simone Padoin all added their names to the scoresheet as Antonio Conte’s men recorded a famous victory away from home.