Club News

Video – Flashback to Juve’s come-from-win against Milan in 2016

January 22, 2022 - 1:30 pm

On Sunday night, Milan and Juventus go head-to-head for a much-anticipated battle at the Siro.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account took us back in time for the two giants’ meeting during the 2015/16 season.

That campaign proved to be a rollercoaster for Max Allegri’s men, and that clash wasn’t any different.

While Alex had given the Rossoenri the lead early on, Mario Mandzukic put the Old Lady back on level terms.

In the second half, Paul Pogba brought down a corner kick with his chest before unleashing a shot that hit the ground and went over several heads before landing in the far corner.

Avatar

