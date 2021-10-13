Video – Flashback to Juve’s empathic win over Zeman’s Roma

On Sunday night, Juventus will host a Roma side that is led by José Mourinho. But this won’t be the first time that the Bianconeri welcome a Giallorossi boss who isn’t too popular in Turin.

As most Juve fans know, there’s absolutely no lost love between Zdenek Zeman and the Old Lady following some ugly rows back from the 1990’s.

In 2012/13, the veteran coach returned for another spell at Roma, and the Bianconeri crowd enjoyed watching their team dominate the capital club in a comfortable 4-1 win, thanks to goals from Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal (from the spot), Alessandro Matri and Sebastian Giovinco.