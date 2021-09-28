Video – Flashback to Juve’s goals against Chelsea in 2012/13

On Wednesday night, Juventus and Chelsea will meet in a highly prestigious battle at the Allianz Stadium. However, it won’t be the first time that the two European giants go head-to-head in the Champions League group stage.

In 2012/13, the Bianconeri were pitted in the same group with the Blues, and they salvaged an away point at the Stamford Bridge thanks to Arturo Vidal and Fabio Quagliarella.

The same men returned to score in the incredible 3-0 win in Turin, knocking the West Londoners out of the competition.

So here’s a flashback for every goal scored by Juventus during the 2012/13 Champions League group stage.