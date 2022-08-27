Video – Flashback to Juve’s resounding victory over Roma in 2012/13

Ahead of the major clash between Juventus and Roma later on Saturday, the Bianconeri’s official Twitter account has recalled some of our happiest memories against the capital side at the Allianz Stadium, including the wonderful 4-1 victory from the 2012/13 campaign.

Andrea Pirlo broke the deadlock as hit his freekick along the floor. Arturo Vidal then doubled the lead with a well-taken spot kick. Alessandro Matri made it 3-0 even before the 20th minute.

While Dani Osvaldo managed to pull one back for the Romans in the second half, a surprising run from Andrea Barzagli allowed Sebastian Giovinco to score the fourth for Antonio Conte’s men.