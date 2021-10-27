Video – Flashback to Juve’s seventh heaven against Sassuolo

On Wednesday evening, Juventus will host Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium, and the club’s official Twitter account decided to remind their visitors in a rather harsh result from the vault.

On the 4th of February 2018, the Bianconeri put seven unanswered goals in the Neroverdi’s net, with Gonzalo Higuain completing the punishment with a personal hattrick.

Sami Khedira bagged a personal brace, while Claudio Marchisio and Alex Sandro grabbed one each in one of the most lopsided Serie A results in the last years.