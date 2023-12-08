With only a few hours separating us from tonight’ big showdown, the official Juventus X account has been recalling some of our pleasant memories against Napoli in Turin.

In the 2011/12 campaign, Antonio Conte’s men were charging toward their first Scudetto title in the post-Calciopoli era, and the Partenopei happened to be in their way.

Leonardo Bonucci took the credit for a deflected opener, but Arturo Vidal stole the limelight with an astonishing goal.

Fabio Quagliarella completed the rooting but opted against celebrating his strike against his hometown club.