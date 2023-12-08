With only a few hours separating us from tonight’ big showdown, the official Juventus X account has been recalling some of our pleasant memories against Napoli in Turin.
In the 2011/12 campaign, Antonio Conte’s men were charging toward their first Scudetto title in the post-Calciopoli era, and the Partenopei happened to be in their way.
Leonardo Bonucci took the credit for a deflected opener, but Arturo Vidal stole the limelight with an astonishing goal.
Fabio Quagliarella completed the rooting but opted against celebrating his strike against his hometown club.
Not just pretty, but precise, in pink 👕
⚡️🔙 to 2012's #JuveNapoli 🎯 pic.twitter.com/YK80mylEZt
