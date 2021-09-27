Video – Del Piero earns another goal of the day with trademark finish

Following his brilliant goal against Belgium at Euro 2020, Lorenzo Insigne entered the dictionary with his renown cut from the left side and strike with the right foot to the far corner.

However, Juventus fans argue that their icon, Alessandro Del Piero, should have earned the honor, as he holds the original trademark.

On this day in 1995, the Italian legend displayed his marvelous skills with one of his infamous goals, as the Bianconeri swept aside Steaua Bucharest with a comfortable 3-0 win.