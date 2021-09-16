Video – Flashback to Marchisio’s late brace against Milan in 2011

Club News

September 16, 2021 - 1:00 am

This Sunday, Juventus will host Milan in Turin in what should be another thrilling battle in one of Italian football’s biggest rivalries.

On the 2nd of October 2011, the Rossoneri arrived to the newly-renovated Allianz Stadium for the first time as the champions of Italy. Nonetheless, Antonio Conte’s men dominated the clash from start to finish with an onslaught on Christian Abbiati’s goal that lasted for more than 90 minutes.

Mriko Vucinic went close on several occasions, and Leonardo Bonucci was denied by the goalkeeper, but at the end of the day, it was Claudio Marchisio who made all the difference.

The Italian midfielder opened the scoring on the 87th minute pouncing on an attempted clearance form Daniele Bonera. In the third minute of added time, Abbiati failed to catch Il Principino’s long range effort, as the stadium went into complete euphoria.

