Club News

Video – Flashback to memorable Juventus strikes in Sassuolo, including Tevez and Higuain

April 16, 2023 - 3:30 pm

Ahead of Sunday’s encounter against Sassuolo, the official Juventus Twitter account reminded us of some of our happy past memories at the Mapei Stadium.

In 2013/14, the Bianconeri scored three spectacular goals: Carlos Tevez struck first, Claudio Marchisio added the second with a lovely run and volley, and Fernando Llorente closed the show with a deft flick.

While in the 2016/17 campaign, Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira scored the two goals following a couple of wonderful team plays.

Avatar

