Video – Flashback to memorable Juventus strikes in Sassuolo, including Tevez and Higuain

Ahead of Sunday’s encounter against Sassuolo, the official Juventus Twitter account reminded us of some of our happy past memories at the Mapei Stadium.

In 2013/14, the Bianconeri scored three spectacular goals: Carlos Tevez struck first, Claudio Marchisio added the second with a lovely run and volley, and Fernando Llorente closed the show with a deft flick.

While in the 2016/17 campaign, Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira scored the two goals following a couple of wonderful team plays.