kean
Club News

Video – Flashback to Moise Kean’s historic winner against Bologna  

December 18, 2021 - 1:45 pm

While Juventus prepare to take on Bologna on Saturday evening, the club’s official Twitter account reminded us of Moise Kean’s historic goal at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium on the final day of the 2016/17 season.

Saphir Taider opened the scoring for the visitors, but Paulo Dybala pounced on the rebound to equalize for the Old Lady.

But just when the two sides appeared to have settled for an amicable draw, the young Italian grabbed a 94th winner for the Bianconeri, becoming the first player born in 2000 to score in Europe’s top 5 leagues.

