Video – Flashback to Nedved’s stunning strike against Ajax

July 5, 2022 - 5:00 pm

On this day in 2001, Juventus signed Pavel Nedved from Lazio. The Czech went on to become a true club legend, sticking by the club through thick and thin before hanging his boots in 2009. The 49-year-old currently serves as the club’s vice president.

The official UEFA Champions League Twitter account decided to celebrate the occasion by recalling one his finest strikes in the competition.

When the Bianconeri visited Ajax in September 2004, Nedved scored the winner with an absolutely fabulous strike from the outside of the boot.

