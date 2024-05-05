Ahead of tonight’s big showdown at the Stadio Olimpico, the official Juventus YouTube channel took us back to the club’s memorable win over Roma in May 2014.

Antonio Conte’s men had a flurry of chances but couldn’t find a breakthrough until the 94th minute when Stephan Lichtsteiner’s run from the right flank created the winner for Dani Osvaldo against his former employers.

The Bianconeri had already secured their third title in a row, but Conte and his men were hellbent on breaking the Serie A point record, and this victory in the penultimate round of the season put them one step closer to breaking the 100-point barrier.