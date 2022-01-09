Club News

Video – Flashback to Osvaldo’s winner against Roma at the Olimpico

January 9, 2022 - 12:30 am

An away trip to the Olimpico Stadium is never an easy task for Juventus, but ahead of tomorrow’s meeting against Roma, let’s take a look back at one of the fond memories against the Giallorossi.

In May 2014, the Bianconeri were already crowned as champions for the third time in a row, but were adamant on winning the fixture nonetheless.

Both sides had their chances, and Marco Storari’s heroics kept the Old Lady in the match.

But at the end of the day, it was Daniel Osvaldo who entered in the second half to score the winner for Juventus against his former club.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Rage among Juventus fans following double-standard sentence

January 8, 2022
Kulusevski

Report: Tottenham offer yet another player in exchange for Juventus youngster

January 8, 2022

Mourinho could hand Arsenal loanee his Serie A debut against Juventus

January 8, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.