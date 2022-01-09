Video – Flashback to Osvaldo’s winner against Roma at the Olimpico

An away trip to the Olimpico Stadium is never an easy task for Juventus, but ahead of tomorrow’s meeting against Roma, let’s take a look back at one of the fond memories against the Giallorossi.

In May 2014, the Bianconeri were already crowned as champions for the third time in a row, but were adamant on winning the fixture nonetheless.

Both sides had their chances, and Marco Storari’s heroics kept the Old Lady in the match.

But at the end of the day, it was Daniel Osvaldo who entered in the second half to score the winner for Juventus against his former club.