Video – Flashback to Ronaldo’s three assists in a brilliant performance against Napoli

January 6, 2022 - 1:30 pm

Ahead of the thrilling encounter between Juventus and Napoli on Thursday night, the club’s official Twitter account continues to remind us with our fondest memories at the Allianz Stadium against the southerners.

In September 2018, Dries Mertens gave the Partenopei the lead, but Cristiano Ronaldo led a come-from-behind win with three assists for his teammates.

The Portuguese rounded his marker before finding Mario Mandzukic with a brilliant cross. The superstar then hit the post, and the Croatian pounced on the rebound.

Finally, he headed a corner kick towards goal, allowing Leonardo Bonucci to finish it from close range.

