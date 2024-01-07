Ahead of today’s encounter, the official Juventus X account recalled the club’s 2-0 win over Salernitana in November 2021.
Max Allegri’s men won the encounter in Salerno thanks to a sublime low drive from Paulo Dybala and a close-range finish from Alvaro Morata. The two strikers both left the club at the end of that campaign.
Nevertheless, the Bianconeri faithful will be hoping for a similar outcome on Sunday, with Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan spearheading the charge this time around.
Two goals and three points in 2021's #SalernitanaJuve ✌️🔝 pic.twitter.com/zomHWqY84S
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) January 7, 2024
No Comments