Video – Flashback to Simone Zaza’s unforgettable winner against Napoli

While Juventus prepare to kickstart their year with a battle against Napoli, the club’s official Twitter account recalled one of the happiest memories against the Southerners at the Allianz Stadium.

In 2015/16, the Bianconeri suffered from an abysmal start to the campaign, but a great comeback put Max Allegri’s men back into the title race.

In February, Juventus hosted the Partenopei for a clash between the two league leaders.

Simone Zaza came off the bench to score a late winner, allowing the Old Lady to run away with the lead.