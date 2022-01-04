Club News

Video – Flashback to Simone Zaza’s unforgettable winner against Napoli

January 4, 2022 - 11:59 pm

While Juventus prepare to kickstart their year with a battle against Napoli, the club’s official Twitter account recalled one of the happiest memories against the Southerners at the Allianz Stadium.

In 2015/16, the Bianconeri suffered from an abysmal start to the campaign, but a great comeback put Max Allegri’s men back into the title race.

In February, Juventus hosted the Partenopei for a clash between the two league leaders.

Simone Zaza came off the bench to score a late winner, allowing the Old Lady to run away with the lead.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Fagioli

Sampdoria hoping to replace Ihattaren with one of three Juventus youngsters

January 4, 2022
Bonucci

The latest updates on Bonucci – Which matches could he miss?

January 4, 2022
Malcuit

One Napoli player cleared form Covid-19, but another tests positive

January 4, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.