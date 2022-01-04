Video – Flashback to Simone Zaza’s unforgettable winner against Napoli

While Juventus prepare to kickstart their year with a battle against Napoli, the club’s official Twitter account recalled one of the happiest memories against the Southerners at the Allianz Stadium.
In 2015/16, the Bianconeri suffered from an abysmal start to the campaign, but a great comeback put Max Allegri’s men back into the title race.
In February, Juventus hosted the Partenopei for a clash between the two league leaders.
Simone Zaza came off the bench to score a late winner, allowing the Old Lady to run away with the lead.
No better way to ready up for the first game of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ than by reliving our previous #JuveNapoli encounters 🍿📺
First up: @SimoneZaza’s match-winning thunderbolt ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8PWvkvjhGq
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 3, 2022
