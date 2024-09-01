Ahead of tonight’s big encounter against Roma, the official Juventus X account recalled a couple of pleasant memories from previous encounters against the Italian capital side at the Allianz Stadium.

In the 2013/14 campaign, the Bianconeri prevailed by three unanswered goals. Carlos Tevez brilliantly created the opener for Arturo Vidal with a lovely piece of skill. Andrea Pirlo set up the second for Leonardo Bonucci while Mirko Vucinic scored the third from the spot.

In December 2016, Gonzalo Higuain was the ultimate hero after producing a fabulous winner. He skipped past Daniele De Rossi before riffling his shot past Wojciech Szczesny.