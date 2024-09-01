Ahead of tonight’s big encounter against Roma, the official Juventus X account recalled a couple of pleasant memories from previous encounters against the Italian capital side at the Allianz Stadium.
In the 2013/14 campaign, the Bianconeri prevailed by three unanswered goals. Carlos Tevez brilliantly created the opener for Arturo Vidal with a lovely piece of skill. Andrea Pirlo set up the second for Leonardo Bonucci while Mirko Vucinic scored the third from the spot.
A familiar 3-0 scoreline in this #JuveRoma

In December 2016, Gonzalo Higuain was the ultimate hero after producing a fabulous winner. He skipped past Daniele De Rossi before riffling his shot past Wojciech Szczesny.
An unstoppable @G_Higuain with this #JuveRoma winner!

