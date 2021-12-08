Club News

Video – Flashback to Tevez’s spectacular brace against Malmo in 2014

December 8, 2021 - 2:45 pm

On Wednesday, Juventus will host Malmo at the Allianz Stadium for the second time in the Champions League’s history books.

The previous encounter took part in the 2014/15 group stages, when Carlos Tevez stamped his mark on the meeting.

The Argentine star opened the scoring after playing a marvelous give-and-go with Kwadwo Asamoah before sending his shot towards the bottom corner.

The former Manchester United and City man then completed his brace with a splendid freekick to lead the Bianconeri towards a 2-0 victory.

So who will lead the way for Max Allegri’s men this evening?

