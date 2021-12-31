Koulibaly Chiellini
Video – Flashback to the 4-3 thriller between Juventus and Napoli

December 31, 2021 - 2:30 am

Unless Covid-19 forbids it, Juventus will restart their campaign with a major home clash against Napoli on January 6. So let’s recall a memorable meeting between the two rivals.

In 2018/19, the Bianconeri were marching towards a comfortable victory. Danilo broke the deadlock on his debut, Gonzalo Higuain scored a brilliant second goal and Cristiano Ronaldo made it 3-0.

Nevertheless, the visitors stunned the Old Lady with a sudden second half comeback.

But just when we thought that the match is set to end in a 3-3 draw, Kalidou Koulibaly shockingly directed the ball into his own net in added time, gifting a thrilling win for Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus.

