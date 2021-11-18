Video – Former Arsenal teammate hopes to see Ramsey re-joining the Gunners

Despite his underwhelming spell at Juventus, Aaron Ramsey remains highly related on English shores.

The midfielder returns from another solid international break where he helped Wales snatch a playoff spot in the World Cup qualifiers.

During his appearance on Talk Sport, former Arsenal star Theo Walcott heaped praise on the Bianconeri player, describing him as a work horse who can definitely help the Gunners at the moment.

The Welshman has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and it remains to be seen if a deal can be materialized in January.