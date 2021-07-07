ronaldo
Club News

Video – Former France defender questions Ronaldo’s motives

July 7, 2021 - 1:00 am

Whilst discussing Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, ESPN pundits expected the superstar to continue to deliver the goals despite reaching the age of 36.

However, when mentioning the fact that the Portuguese legend could be willing to extend his Juventus contract, Frank Leboeuf questions the motives behind such move.

The 1998 World Cup winner believes that CR7 would have a bigger chance in collecting another Champions League medal with the likes of PSG and Manchester City.

Therefore, Leboeuf feels that Ronaldo would only opt to stay in Turin to collect his enormous paycheck.

Would you agree with this statement? Tell us your thoughts.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Italian Journalist picks his Best Juventus XI from the last 20 years

July 7, 2021
Rovella

Juventus youngster likely to remain on loan

July 7, 2021

Video: Juve’s Morata levels the score with Italy as Euro 2020 semi-final heads toward ET

July 6, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.