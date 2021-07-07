Video – Former France defender questions Ronaldo’s motives

Whilst discussing Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, ESPN pundits expected the superstar to continue to deliver the goals despite reaching the age of 36.

However, when mentioning the fact that the Portuguese legend could be willing to extend his Juventus contract, Frank Leboeuf questions the motives behind such move.

The 1998 World Cup winner believes that CR7 would have a bigger chance in collecting another Champions League medal with the likes of PSG and Manchester City.

Therefore, Leboeuf feels that Ronaldo would only opt to stay in Turin to collect his enormous paycheck.

Would you agree with this statement? Tell us your thoughts.