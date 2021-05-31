Video: Former Juventus star hilariously trolls Man City

May 31, 2021 - 5:02 pm

Former Juventus defender Patrice Evra has posted a hilarious video on Twitter after Manchester City’s failure to win the Champions League on Saturday.

The Red Devils lost the Europa League last week, losing out on penalties against Unai Emery’s Villarreal, and the Gallaghers appear to have caught Evra’s attention, but the former Man United and Juve full-back has definitely had the last laugh.

The Citizens will already have been pained by the loss to Chelsea which saw the Champions League trophy elude them for at least another season, but Evra’s hilarious video of himself remixing one of their own songs to ridicule them will definitely be enjoyed by the neutrals.

Will the Gallaghers be able to come up with a response worthy of airtime?

Patrick

Avatar

