Club News

Video – Former Juventus striker lands in Italy ahead of long-awaited Serie A return

February 8, 2022 - 3:30 pm

Following some ups and downs throughout his years in Italian football, Sebastian Giovinco decided to take an unconventional career path, as he left Juventus in 2015 to join MLS side Toronto FC.

The diminutive striker has been away of the peninsula ever since, but this could change very soon, as he appears all set to sign for Sampdoria who are looking for a new forward following Manolo’s Gabbiadini latest injury.

The official Twitter account of TuttoMercatoWeb posted a video showing the player’s arrival to the city of Genoa ahead of his imminent switch the Blucerchiati.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Atalanta could miss top star in the crucial encounter against Juventus

February 8, 2022
Chiellini Dybala

Juventus offer an official update on Chiellini’s latest injury

February 8, 2022

Vlahovic and Zakaria join an illustrious list with their Juventus debut goals

February 8, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.