Video – Former USMNT star believes McKennie’s injury jeopardizes World Cup hopes

During Juve’s Champions League fixture away to Villarreal, Weston McKennie sustained an injury that will rule him out for a couple of months.

Nonetheless, this setback won’t just affect the Bianconeri’s campaign, but the American national team that will have to do without the Texan for the final three rounds of the World Cup qualifiers.

Former USMNT star Herculez Gomez believes that the midfielder is one of the few consistent players in the squad, and his absence will absolutely jeopardize the national team’s hopes of securing automatic qualification to Qatar 2022.