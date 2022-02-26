McKennie
Club News

Video – Former USMNT star believes McKennie’s injury jeopardizes World Cup hopes

February 26, 2022 - 9:15 pm

During Juve’s Champions League fixture away to Villarreal, Weston McKennie sustained an injury that will rule him out for a couple of months.

Nonetheless, this setback won’t just affect the Bianconeri’s campaign, but the American national team that will have to do without the Texan for the final three rounds of the World Cup qualifiers.

Former USMNT star Herculez Gomez believes that the midfielder is one of the few consistent players in the squad, and his absence will absolutely jeopardize the national team’s hopes of securing automatic qualification to Qatar 2022.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Report: Barcelona give up on De Ligt as they pursue another Serie A defender

February 26, 2022

Juventus prove too strong to deny Empoli fightback

February 26, 2022

Video: Empoli refuse to lie down as they cut Juve’s lead to one

February 26, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.