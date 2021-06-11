Club News

Video – Four Juventus stars announce the club’s new partnership deal

June 11, 2021 - 2:30 am

On Thursday, Skyworth announced via their official Twitter account their partnership deal with Juventus, that would see them become the club’s official TV partner (whatever that means).

The high-tech company posted a video showing four Bianconeri stars making the announcement in English.

The Juventus players involved in the add are in terms of appearance, Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci (sporting a broad smile on his face), Dejan Kulusevski and finally Matthijs de Ligt (who appeared to be a little too serious for the occasion).

1 Comment

    Reply Martinn June 11, 2021 at 3:56 am

    If this means another injection of cash get locatelli now!

