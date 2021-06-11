Video – Four Juventus stars announce the club’s new partnership deal

On Thursday, Skyworth announced via their official Twitter account their partnership deal with Juventus, that would see them become the club’s official TV partner (whatever that means).

The high-tech company posted a video showing four Bianconeri stars making the announcement in English.

The Juventus players involved in the add are in terms of appearance, Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci (sporting a broad smile on his face), Dejan Kulusevski and finally Matthijs de Ligt (who appeared to be a little too serious for the occasion).