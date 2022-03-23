Video – Four Juventus players take on light-hearted “Most likely to…” challenge

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a light-hearted video showing four Bianconeri players taking the “who’s most likely to…” challenge.

Manuel Locatelli, Federico Bernardeschi, Moise Kean and Mattia De Sciglio all answered questions regarding themselves and their teammates.

While the four men rarely agreed on the answer, the group unanimously chose Locatelli as the comedian and Kean as the dance expert.

While the majority chose Kean as the super hero, De Sciglio instead picked himself for the honor, prompting funny reactions.