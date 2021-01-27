Video: Frabotta scores his first senior goal as Juve move two up

Juventus have taken a 2-0 lead over SPAL in the first-half of the Coppa Italia clash.

The Old Lady have been rather comfortable this evening, and the scoreline matches the player.

Gianluca Frabotta has added to Alvaro Morata’s penalty after a quarter of an hour, to double our lead around the half-hour mark. At this rate we will be winning 6-0 come the final whistle.

El jugadón de Kulusevski y el latigazo de Frabotta La Juventus está ON FIRE 🔥 ¡Disfruta de la #CoppaItalia 🏆 🇮🇹 en #DAZN! pic.twitter.com/6NNoJw1WvV — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) January 27, 2021

The Italian’s effort is a fine strike, and our opponents will really need to gather themselves in order to keep this from becoming a disrespectful scoreline.

Patrick