Videos

Video: Frabotta scores his first senior goal as Juve move two up

January 27, 2021 - 8:35 pm

Juventus have taken a 2-0 lead over SPAL in the first-half of the Coppa Italia clash.

The Old Lady have been rather comfortable this evening, and the scoreline matches the player.

Gianluca Frabotta has added to Alvaro Morata’s penalty after a quarter of an hour, to double our lead around the half-hour mark. At this rate we will be winning 6-0 come the final whistle.

The Italian’s effort is a fine strike, and our opponents will really need to gather themselves in order to keep this from becoming a disrespectful scoreline.

Patrick

Avatar

