Video: Frabotta scores his first senior goal as Juve move two up

Juventus have taken a 2-0 lead over SPAL in the first-half of the Coppa Italia clash.
The Old Lady have been rather comfortable this evening, and the scoreline matches the player.
Gianluca Frabotta has added to Alvaro Morata’s penalty after a quarter of an hour, to double our lead around the half-hour mark. At this rate we will be winning 6-0 come the final whistle.
El jugadón de Kulusevski y el latigazo de Frabotta
La Juventus está ON FIRE 🔥
¡Disfruta de la #CoppaItalia 🏆 🇮🇹 en #DAZN! pic.twitter.com/6NNoJw1WvV
— DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) January 27, 2021
The Italian’s effort is a fine strike, and our opponents will really need to gather themselves in order to keep this from becoming a disrespectful scoreline.
Patrick
No Comments